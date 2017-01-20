Peterlee postcode scoops lottery pay-out

Four neighbours in Peterlee are celebrating thanks to their lucky postcode.

The four Wasdale Close residents, who share the postcode SR8 5PH, have landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today.

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £168million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is Easington Colliery Regeneration Partnership, which was awarded £1,990 last year to develop land to improve the habitat for butterflies.

Each of today's winners will receive £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Danyl Johnson said: "What a great prize for our players in Peterlee.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.