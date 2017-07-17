Peterlee firms join forces to create opportunities for youngsters

Two Peterlee businesses are teaming up to create 40 new apprenticeships for East Durham youngsters.

Based on Peterlee Business Park, Start Energy is an energy consultancy which provides a unique procurement service, additional energy and customer care services to UK businesses in the public and private sector.

Now it has joined forces with training provider Profound Services to create opportunities for young people.

Start Energy business introduced apprenticeships into its business in 2016 when Megan Bradley began her career as a Business Administration Apprentice.

She has since gone on to be promoted to Head of Administration and pick up the ‘Unsung Hero Award’ at The Energy Live Consultancy Awards in June.

Now the firm is recruiting after landing a major contract with a client which has nearly a million customers on its base.

Start Energy bosses were inspired to set up a larger apprenticeship recruitment after witnessing the success of Megan and others and turned to Profound Services to help ease the process of their new contracts.

The business will see 40 new apprentices taken on this year working for Energy Consultant roles.

Start Energy director Gary Robson is delighted to have the chance to create opportunities for young people in the area.

“Start Energy’s long term plan with this customer shows the faith they have in our offer,” he said.

“This is a very exciting time for Start Energy and we welcome anyone wanting to join us, especially from our local area to help them achieve their career goals.”

Profound Group chairman Steven Ward believes there will be little problem in attracting young people of the right calibre for the positions available.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Start Energy to introduce so many new apprenticeships into the area, whilst also backing the Government’s initiative to create three million apprenticeships by 2020,” he said.

“It’s the perfect time of year to offer opportunities like this to those who have just left school and are hungry to get into work.”

If you’re looking to become an Energy Consultant Apprentice, get in touch with Profound Services to apply on 0191 587 4570, or visit www.profoundservices.com