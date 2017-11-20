Peterlee firm Protech City helps some of the world’s poorest children

A Peterlee firm is helping to transform life for some of the poorest people in the world.

IT refurbishment and asset disposal specialist Protech City recently donated computers to BGBJ, a community hub in Jakarta, India, set up to support families living in the Bantar Gebang landfill.

It’s really something else to be able to see the smiles on the faces of the people we’re helping. Ian Murphy

Every day 6,000 tonnes of Jakarta’s rubbish is dumped at the landfill. Leftover food and household items seen as garbage for those living in urban areas are made into a source of living at the landfill.

Around 3,000 families live at the site, searching through the rubbish in search of items they can use to earn a living to live, including paper, plastics, decaying fruit and vegetables, mattresses and household waste.

A lot of these families chose to keep their children from school so that they can work to provide an added income.

BGBJ is a unique community asset set up to operate as a hostel and a hub, serving families living in the landfill and providing education, training, assistance, food and fun for the children.

In effort to support BGBJ, Protech City has joined forces with the charitable Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation (LNADJ) which was set up to connect the global dance community with worthwhile causes in support of children in crisis.

Protech City donated a number of computers to the BGBJ centre, allowing children to access education and skills to complete online courses, giving them the knowledge to break the poverty cycle that currently exists in the Jakarta Landfill.

Children can also access music systems on the donated computers, set up with the LNADJ foundation.

Jonny Lee, Founder of Last Night A DJ Saved My Life, commented: “Once the DJ kit is set up with the computers we will see the young people learning to make music.

“Then the community hub becomes alive.”

Ian Murphy, Operations Manager at Protech City, added: “We’re extremely proud to be a part of such an important initiative.

“It’s really something else to be able to see the smiles on the faces of the people we’re helping.”