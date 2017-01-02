Peterlee firm on the look-out for female security guards

An East Durham security firm is putting out an SOS for female guards.

Steadfast Security, based in Peterlee, has advertised in Jobcentres across the North East for female officers for months, but applicants seem impossible to find.

And now the company is hoping a public appeal might help fill job vacancies currently going begging in the region.

Bob Hackworth, the firm’s head of security guard services, believes there should be no shortage of potential candidates.

“I’m baffled by it to be honest,” he said

“We have good jobs available, good pay, sociable hours, working locally - but not a response so far.

“We are at a loss to explain it because we believe there are women security guards out there - there are plenty who have been through basic training over the years.”

Steadfast operates manned, mobile and static patrols across the region and the company recently hit the headlines for taking over security on Sunderland Football Club premises, including the Academy of Light.

The immediate vacancies for female staff are for a contract with a major company based in the Washington area and Bob is hoping that some candidates will yet come forward.

Women security officers provide a different sort of presence to the men,” he explained, and were vitally important to some firms.

“They can also do certain jobs that men can’t.

“For example, a lot of companies won’t authorise a search of a female by a male guard,” said Bob.

“Any searches that need to be routinely done as part of a business have to be carried out by female guards on women, so they are an essential part of the guarding business.”

Any women interested in security work, especially in the Washington area, should contact Bob at Steadfast on (0191) 518 0837 or go to www.steadfastsecurity.co.uk/jobs.