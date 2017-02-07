Peterlee and Horden - Down Your Way

Students from East Durham College became their principal for the day as part of Takeover Challenge 2016. This country-wide event, run by the Children’s Commissioner for England, gives students the opportunity to step in the shoes of adults at work. The students spent the day shadowing the college’s leadership team, getting an inside view of how a large organisation is managed. One of their duties involved a trip to The Academy at Shotton Hall to attend a meeting with Mrs Powell.

Year 5 pupils from Cotsford Junior School visited The Great North Museum to learn more about earth and space. The pupils watched two planetarium shows, and learnt more about the Milky Way galaxy and how the earth was formed.

Love is in the air so enjoy a Valentine’s Day meal at Roseby Road Wellbeing Centre on Sunday at £10 per person. It will include a glass of Prosecco. Places are limited For more information, call 5181160 or email enquiries@jcct.org.uk.

Castle Dene Shopping Centre is looking for stallholders for a craft and food monthly market. The first one will take place on March 4 from 10am to 4pm. There will be low pitch fees, free trader parking, fantastic facilities, well-advertised, great footfall, brilliant friendly atmosphere. All kinds of stalls are very welcome to join in and help support this community. You need your own table or gazebo and public liability insurance. If you want to be a part of this please message Fiona Lee Harnett on Castle Dene Shopping Centre Facebook page or on www.events2gogo.com

Operation Honeygate tackles Antisocial Behaviour (ASB)in and around Peterlee Town Centre. Police have issued a large number of Community Protection Warning Notices (CPW’s) to parents of youths causing problems in the area. These CPW’s impose conditions on which the youths must comply. If they do not, their parents face a fine of £100 – five of which have been given out to parents for this reason. Due to the dedicated work of Peterlee police with help from members of the public, ASB has reduced by 42% in the last year. If anyone has any problems with ASB or any other issue, call Police on 101.

Congratulations to Jade Thirlwell in Year 9 at The Academy at Shotton Hall, who came in 16th place in the Durham County Cross-Country Championships. Jade, who has been running for Sunderland Harriers for the last couple of years, will now progress to the Inter Counties in Cumbria in February.

SPIED (Stop Poverty in East Durham) project was launched by East Durham Trust, which has received more than £250,000 in lottery funding. Part of the Poverty Intervention Strategy, it has a range of activities, aimed at improving the prospects of people, such as community job clubs, and supporting people who are experiencing hardship, such as welfare and debt advice. A key component will be the support for people in their first month of employment in relation to travel with subsidised transport before the first pay cheque. A volunteer driver scheme will also be established as part of the programme. It will allow a much a longer term approach and the capacity deal with people’s daily issues, getting to work and planning their finances.

East Durham College’s Houghall Campus played host the County Durham heats of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture’s Young Horticulturist of the Year competition. The first round heat saw 13 budding horticulturists compete in a challenging multiple choice quiz; the winner advancing to the Northern England regional finals. It was a very closely fought contest with three students tied for first place, who had to face a series of tie-break questions. Adam Wood, 25, from Ormesby, Middlesbrough, came top and a place in the next round and the £40 prize. Nathan Thomas, 22, from Thorntree, Middlesbrough, was second and third went to Terry Jacques, 20, from Bishop Auckland.

Do you know you could be saving loads of money on your energy bills? Community House is holding another Energy Best Deal on Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm. Pop along for free energy advice, help around how to use Smart Meters, switching supplies and tons more. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Paula on 0191 5693511