Peterlee and Horden - Down Your Way

Coby Parkinson, in Year 7 at The Academy at Shotton Hall, has trained in mixed martial arts since he was five and now trains three times a week with the Peterlee Martial Arts group. In his seven-year career, he has won three medals and achieved his yellow belt with a black stripe. He won a trophy in a mixed martial arts tournament in County Durham before Christmas. He hopes that when he reaches the top belt he will go on to teach others.

A big thanks to everyone who donated at Asda Peterlee for East Durham Trust FEED project. A special thank you to the anonymous lady who donated an entire trolley load.

Coby Parkinson.

Horden Young Citizens Project meets every Wednesday and Thursday at the Horden Youth and Community Centre from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Sessions cost 50p.

Durham Deafened Support (DDS) has moved out of Lee House to Upper Yoden Way in Peterlee Town Centre. When a hearing aid is not enough do you know what help is available? Hearing loss changes lives, only those who have endured it can fully understand the traumatic affect that it has. The group offers a “try before you buy” for BT, Action on Hearing loss (AOHL) and Sarabec, which is a local manufacturer of equipment for hard of hearing people. Members of the group will go out to community centres and do information/awareness events, taking along hearing aid compatible phones, personal listeners and room loops as well as information on cochlear implants, tinnitus etc. For older or housebound people, members can take equipment to their homes and demonstrate equipment that could be of benefit to them (the group does not sell anything). DDS has 11 lip-reading and support groups in County Durham, held weekly with a qualified lip-reading teacher plus numerous craft and other projects going on around the county. Attendance at the groups is by referral only. If you are interested in attending a group where you will learn the vital hints and techniques to enable you to cope with your hearing loss get in touch with DDS. If you have some free time and would like to help out as a volunteer, ring 0191 518 3358 or email admin@ddsupport.org.uk

Winter Wellbeing Event will be held at Roseby Road on Thursday from 10am to noon. Do you want to be healthier, wealthier and happier? Need advice on budgeting, a free benefit check, energy advise, advice on saving money after the Christmas period? Pop along and get your free soup and roll. For more information call 01915181160 or email enquiries@jcct.org.uk

A new documentary film is being planned about Horden. The production team is holding a launch event at the Horden Youth and Community Centre, Eden Street, Horden, on Thursday from 10am to 4pm. If you want to find out how you can get involved, or you have any ideas you’d like to contribute go along. You can also watch a few demo videos and there will be nibbles too.

Horden and Peterlee Rugby Club says last year was a big year. It moved home, appointed coaches, invested in youth and had a real push towards making the club somewhere decent to have a drink. Christmas and New Year proved that the club is heading in the right direction. Its first cocktail night was a huge success and the DeeTees once again had the place bouncing on New Year’s Day. Thanks to all for continuing to support the events. A band has been booked for Saturday, February 4. There will be more details on its Facebook page.

Oakerside Community Centre Job Club started this month and meets every Wednesday from 10am to noon. Visitors have enjoyed a free morning snack. To book Oakerside Community Centre email OakersideCC@icloud.com, call 0191 586 1600 or message on its Facebook page.

Stray Aid was visited by Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, who donated food and met two of the strays, Hector and Jake. Thanks to everyone for the kind donation.