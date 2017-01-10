Peterlee and Horden - Down Your Way

East Durham College welcomed the first set of students on to its new higher education engineering course The new Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Mechanical Engineering course is being run in partnership with the University of Sunderland, and will see students studying at the college’s dedicated construction and engineering campus, The Technical Academy on Peterlee’s South West Industrial Estate. For more information on engineering courses and apprenticeships at East Durham College, contact the student services team on 0191 518 8222.

Peterlee Art Club meets every Thursday in St Cuthbert’s Church hall from 1pm to 4pm. Sessions cost £1.50, which includes tea and coffee. Contact Ann Mason on 01915868510 for more information.

Could you be a teacher? Go along to the teacher training open day at The Academy at Shotton Hall on Monday, January 16. Shotton Hall SCITT, based at the Academy, offers Ofsted outstanding teacher training in a range of secondary subjects and primary. On your day back at school you will observe lessons, tour the school, meet course leaders and find out about the interview process, funding, how to apply and more. Find out more from Leanne at leann storr@shottonhallacademy.co.uk or give her a call on 0191 518 0222 to book your place. Applications for teacher training starting in September 2017 are now open on UCAS.

From January the Pavilion Public Bar will be used as a Community Room on a Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, which means the bar will not be open. There are Weight Management and exercise classes booked into the room but if you have a community venture and would like to enquire about using the room on these evenings, contact The Pavilion on 0191 586 9957 or pavilion@peterlee.gov.uk. The Bistro will still be open on these evenings for refreshments.

Stray Aid volunteers, along with Daniel and Jake, were invited to Asda, Peterlee , to collect donations of food, treats, bedding and £462 cash. Stray Aid would like to thank everyone for their amazing and continued generosity.

St Cuthbert’s Church Cafe Church returns on Sunday at the usual time, usual place (4pm in the church hall).

A Thursday evening club, which be running from this month at Minerva House in Horden every Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. It has been developed as a way to expand the charity’s horizons, and offer something different to people who may not have previously heard about the work of the Hospital of God. This club is open to anyone, regardless of age, and will offer a range of activities based on the interests of the people going eg social dancing, art, cooking, gardening etc. The Thursday evening club will be a place where people can go to learn new skills, meet new friends and most importantly have fun. Volunteers are also sought. Sessions will cost £5 including a meal. For more information, contact Rose Maddick on 0191 386 3033 or email: rose.maddick@hospitalofgod.org.uk