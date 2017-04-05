Pet grooming plans for former South Shields strip joint

A former strip club may be granted a new ‘leash’ of life as a pet grooming salon.

The vacant Brunswick pub in Brunswick Street, Laygate, South Shields, has had a turbulent time in recent years.

About a decade, ago the pub, knows as the ‘Brunny’, was rebranded as the gentleman’s club Whispers, before closing and being revived in 2014 as a live music venue called The Sound.

However, an application has now been submitted to South Tyneside Council change the watering hole into an entirely new business.

The plans state the grooming salon, if given the go-ahead, would allow the applicant more space to cater for customers and give potential students the chance to train on site to learn the trade.

The planning statement reads: “The building is going to be completely redecorated - re-plastered, painted and new flooring throughout but no physical or external changes will be made to the property as it is perfect the way it is.

“The current building is somewhat unutilised after a succession of failed drinking establishments indicating the location may no longer to suitable for that use.”

Comments can be made on the application until April 24 by searching for application ‘ST/0257/17/FUL’ on www.southtyneside.gov.uk.

A decision will be made at a future planning meeting.