Pet charity sets up 'estate agent for cats' - with Taj Mahal and Georgian manor on offer for moggies

A pet charity has launched an "estate agent for cats" as part of a drive to help animal lovers give their felines the space they need.

The Blue Cross has recruited a team of "architects" including journalists, bloggers, designers, retailers, 3D design university students and school children to create inventive homes for cats, including quaint cottages, grand residences, a beach house and a tepee.

Each unique "prop-paw-ty" has been hand-crafted from cardboard and will be put up for auction to raise funds for the charity.

But the Blue Cross is keen to point there is also a more serious message behind the project - the importance for pets to have mental stimulation and a private place to have some quiet time where they won’t be disturbed.

Ryan Neile, head of Animal Behaviour at Blue Cross, said: "Cats are very inquisitive and love to explore new things, so most won’t hesitate to jump inside a cardboard box.

"Owners often provide cardboard boxes for kittens to climb and play on and jump in and these early experiences create an affection for boxes in later life.

Estate Agent for Cats. Picture from the Blue Cross.

"Cats also love to hide and feel safe and secure, they will often seek out dark nooks and crannies with high sides."

Blue Cross also wants to promote the hundreds of homeless and unwanted cats currently in its care all needing a real home to call their own.

The box homes are all up for sale via a silent auction ballot in the pop-up estate agents, with proceeds going to help the thousands of homeless, unwanted, sick and injured pet Blue Cross cares for each year.

Each cat featured in the imagery used at the Estate Agent for Cats is a Blue Cross pet looking to find its forever home.

The houses will be on display to the public, complete with detailed property descriptions and even floor plans, wherever possible.

Pets Pyjamas, which runs an online pet shop, will be hosting the Estate Agent for Cats at 81 Leonard Street, London, EC2A 4QS, from 26 to 29 April between 10am and 4pm.

:: Blue Cross also offers helpful expert tips for owners planning to move home with their cats. Cats are highly territorial and can become very unsettled when there is a change to their environment.

