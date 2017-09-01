Person in distress brought to safety from Marsden cliffs

An emergency service operation was launched after someone was spotted close to the Marsden clifftops.
Northumbria Police, members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called the area at 5pm today.
A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "The team were called out this evening to assist other emergency services with a despondent person on the cliffs at Marsden.
"On our arrival the person was been spoken to by a police negotiator and not long after they came to safety and into the care of the police."
The Samaritans can be contacted around the clock by calling 116 123 or emailed via jo@samaritans.org.
