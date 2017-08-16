Pensioner suffers serious injuries after he is knocked over by a car

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 73-year-old man was seriously injured in a collision with a car.

The accident happened in North Road, near Asda supermarket, in Boldon Colliery, on at 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The man, a pedestrian, was knocked over by a BMW.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 457 150817.