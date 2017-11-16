Penshaw Monument to turn purple to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer

Penshaw Monument is to be lit up in purple to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer month.

The landmark will be illuminated tomorrow as part of the purple lights campaign to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

The aim is to remember those who have sadly died of pancreatic cancer and draw more attention to an often forgotten disease.

Other landmarks around the world have taken part, including Blackpool Tower and Edinburgh Castle.

With a survival rate of just 5% in the UK, pancreatic cancer kills at least one person every hour.

Jane Lake, of North Haven, Roker, lost her brother Graeme to pancreatic cancer in March 2013 when he was just 45 years old.

She said: “I stayed with him for the last week of his life and it was so painful watching him suffer. More awareness like this is needed.”

Ali Stunt, chief executive and founder of Pancreatic Cancer Action, said: “We are delighted Penshaw Monument will be lighting purple this Friday to raise vital awareness.

“Despite having the worst survival rate of all 22 common cancers, there is little public awareness of the disease. We hope the sight of Penshaw Monument in purple will attract the attention of the community and get people talking about pancreatic cancer.”

Symptoms can vary but the main signs are depression, fatigue, mid-back and upper abdominal pain and weight loss.

More information can be found on the Pancreatic Cancer Action website. https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/awareness-month/