Party time for Sarah as she celebrates 101st birthday

A woman who served up special sweet treats at a village bakery has enjoyed a taste of her own 101st birthday cake.

Sarah Wyn Davison worked in Finkle’s on Southwick Green and also helped the firm as it catered for dances across Sunderland - with a pie and pea supper given to her and the other workers as a thank you for keeping partygoers fed.

Her experience with the firm, which also ran two other shops, came in useful when she spent her retirement years helping to run a meals on wheels service, only giving up the role when she hit her 90s.

Millfield-born Sarah had also helped in the war effort, signing up to carry out administration tasks for the Women’s Royal Air Force before she was medically discharged due to her asthma.

Sarah, nee Mitchinson, first married John Clark, but was widowed around 30 years ago, leaving her and his son Ian Davison and Ian’s wife Ruth.

She found happiness again with Bill Davison around 30 years ago, but she was widowed again in 1998 when Bill passed away on Christmas Day.

Stepson Ian and her nephew Ron Clark ensured Sarah enjoyed her 101sth birthday on Friday, July 21, by throwing her a party at JJ’s Pantry in Washington, a short distance away from her Harraton home.

Ron, 72, said: “She got a card from the Queen and we had a party for her 100th birthday and we thought this one is just as important.

“She had a lovely day. “She loves telling us about the old times and she’s great at going into lots of detail.

“We really enjoy listening to her stories.”