Parking issues to be eased with new spaces outside school gates

Parents could see their parking woes eased as £32,400 is spent to create new spaces outside a school’s gates.

The work is set to begin within months outside The Academy at Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, following requests to independent Passfield ward Councillor Joan Maslin.

The 19 spaces will be created in Durham Way, with the cost to be covered through the councillor’s allocation of funds from the East Durham Area Action Partnership’s (AAP) cash pot.

A further £18,000 will be spent on creating a pathway in Southway in the town, as residents have to walk on an area of grass or road when cars are parked up.

Coun Maslin, a member of Durham Independent Group, said of the new parking spaces: “I’ve been working on this for about three or four years because a lot of people have put in bollards and fences along the verge and it causes the problem elsewhere.

“People have been parking on the grass verges and they’ve been all churned up and the kids are all muddy.

These parking issues aren’t going to go away. Councillor Joan Maslin

“This isn’t going to alleviate the problem entirely but it will ease it and stop people from parking on the grass verges and leaving a mess.

“I’ve been saving up money from the AAP for a couple of years for this work.

“For some time residents have stopped me in the street asking if something can be done because it is such a problem.

“I think the majority of schools in England have parking problems and what we have seen at The Academy is no different.

“A few years ago they were saying all children should walk to school.

“That’s ludicrous.

“A lot of them do walk but a lot of them live on the other side of the town or in villages.

“It’s too far for them to walk.

“These parking issues aren’t going to go away.”

Work on the space and the new pavement is due to begin in coming months.

Coun Maslin added of the Southway scheme: “There’s a bus stop and lots of parking in that area, but people can’t use the footpath and are having to get around the cars.

“Because of the parking in this area people are having to walk on the road or on the grass and they get all wet and it can be very dangerous because of the traffic and the parked cars.

“Once the path is built, they won’t have to and it’ll be much safer.”

Anyone who would like to raise issues with Coun Maslin in her ward can call 03000 268 744 or email joan.maslin@durham.gov.uk.