‘Parking charges will scare people away’ - your views on plans for more paid-for bays at Sunderland seafront

News that the number of paid-for parking spaces on a stretch of Sunderland seafront is set to double has provoked a strong reaction among Echo readers.

We reported yesterday that the city’s council is now seeking to introduce 30 additional bays in Whitburn Road and Whitburn Bents Road.

Seaburn parking charges

A total of 33 paid bays were first brought introduced in 2016 in the Whitburn Road area.

Drivers wanting to use the spaces will have to pay 60p per hour, or £3 a day, from between 8am and 6pm, but parking in the spaces will be free after 6pm.

Council chiefs have said that parking arrangements are “constantly under review” and that discounts and free parking schemes are offered at certain times for the public.

The proposals have proved a big talking point on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Lisa Leary said: “Spoiling our seaside! The only people this benefits will be those who live there!”

Steve Tilley offered his opinion saying: “I don’t think it’s the price of parking which is the issue it’s the principle.

“Parking charges will scare people away from the front no matter what price.”

Jean Behling wrote: “One way to lose visitors to South Shields, no-one wants​ the to pay for parking when there are no facilities for a family day out.”

Julie Carole Smith wrote: “Park at Whitburn it’s £1 for the whole day.

“The husband the daughter I and the dog went and it was brilliant, get out of the car and walk!”

Some people however highlighted the relatively small cost of parking in the spaces.

Gary Dunmore wrote: “Here we go, the parking debate again. 60p for an hour, or £3 for a full day.

“I might have to sell the house. Devastated.”

Thomas Howe wrote: “Pay for parking is fine, I fully accept that it’s gonna happen.

“But at least make the areas worth while for us to park there.

“Go to Newcastle you pay £2 an hour and look at the shops, restaurants, facilities and it’s heaving.

“Come down the town and you get charge £2 an hour for what? Visiting Poundland?”

Objections and other representations relating to the order can be made by members of the public in writing to E Waugh, Head of Law and Governance, PO Box 100, Civic Centre, Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR2 7DN before June 30.