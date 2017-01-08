Parents urged to stop using Playtime Beds NOW after baby's death

Parents are being urged to stop using a range of cots and children's beds IMMEDIATELY after they were linked to the sudden death of a baby.

Trading standards officers have warned parents to stop using the products as they investigate the death of a seven-month-old child in York.

A warning was issued previously to stop using beds made by Sheffield-based Playtime Beds because it was believed they could "strangle" or "crush and trap" infants.

Now trading standards have said parents should stop using its beds "immediately".

Cots, beds, bunkbeds, triple and quadruple beds are all covered by the warning and their use should stop at once.

The bespoke bunkbeds - which include a range of princess-themed kits - have been sold for up to a whopping £740 since 2011.

But an investigation by North Yorkshire Police was launched in November following the death of the seven-month-old baby.

Trading standards officers have previously warned the beds could put children at risk of "asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing".

A trading standards spokesperson said: "If you think you may have one of these beds, stop using it immediately.

"For more information call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.

"Please share this information with friends, relatives, neighbours and on social media."