Panto hailed a success as crowds flock to college production

A panto has been hailed as a huge success after more than 2,000 people flocked to see it...oh, yes they did!

Students from East Durham College put on performances of Cinderella at the college’s Lubetkin Theare, in Peterlee, over the panto season.

Former East Durham College student Craig Nunn as Buttons, and EDC student Catlin Warner playing Cinderella.

According to organisers, the show went down a storm.

Billy Nicholson, a lecturer in creative industries at the college, said: “We have had some wonderful feedback from people who saw the show, both young and old. The panto is invaluable in terms of vocational training as well as an enriching experience for our students.

“The whole team who took part have been absolutely brilliant.

“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication they put in to make this year another huge success and a top quality show. I would like to thank everyone who came to see the show over the last week – the students loved performing to a packed house at every show.”

The whole team who took part have been absolutely brilliant Billy Nicholson

The show featured first and second year students on a range of creative industry-related courses, as well as foundation degree students.

They performed 10 times on the creative industries department’s panto week, which is on every January.

As well as learning their lines and the routines, the students had to produce the set, organise costumes, props, lighting and sound, and suggest choreography ideas. They also needed to keep to budget, as well as sell tickets and refreshments.

Student Scott Dugdale, 17, from Shotton Colliery, who played Dandini, said: “Being part of the pantomime was an incredible experience I will never forget.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside a fantastic cast, with support from a superb production team.

“Each and every rehearsal and performance was as fun as it was intense.”

Children from Blackhall, Cotsford, Coxhoe, Easington and Shotton Hall Primary Schools went to see the show during a series of six matinee performances.