Pallion roadworks to be temporarily removed

Motorists are reminded that roadworks in Pallion associated with Sunderland’s new bridge will be temporarily removed at the end of the month.

European Way will be open to traffic in both directions and all roadworks in the Pallion Junction area removed for five weeks from the early hours of Saturday, August 27, until September 29.

The diversion around St Luke’s Way will be removed and a temporary roundabout reinstated at the junction of Pallion New Road, European Way, Pallion Subway and Woodbine Terrace.

However, from the end of September, traffic management will be re-installed and one lane of Pallion Subway closed until the end of the year to enable utility diversions to continue.

Throughout all of the works, local shops and businesses, including those at Pallion Retail Park, Pallion High Street, Pallion Quay and Pallion Industrial Estate, as well as Pallion Metro Station, will remain open as normal at all times.

Major works in the Pallion Junction area are expected to be completed by the end of the year, with minor works continuing into 2017.

On completion, there will be a four-way junction with traffic lights, which will allow traffic to connect to the new bridge when it opens in the spring of 2018.

A Sunderland Council spokesman said: "We are committed to working closely with the local community and thank you again for your patience whilst this work takes place.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that we are doing everything possible to minimise disruption."

If you have any queries regarding this or any other aspect of the project email: newwearcrossing@sunderland.gov.uk, call the 24-hour helpline on: 0800 223 0379.

Alternatively log on to: www.newwearcrossing.co.uk to find out more.