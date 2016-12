A collision has closed off a section of the A19 northbound.

Highways England has said the route has been shut off to traffic between the A183 Chester Road and A1231 Sunderland Highway following the incident.

It happened shortly before 9pm and is said to have involved a van which has overturned on the road.

Northumbria Police is on the scene.

Anyone with information which can assist inquires can call 101.