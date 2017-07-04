Overturned car causes major delays on A19

A car crash has closed off a lane of the A19.
An overturned car has closed off a lane of the A19 southbound at Hylton Bridge in Sunderland.
The emergency services are on scene.
Go North East buses which use the route are being diverted.
