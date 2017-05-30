Outstanding school has Christian values at its heart

A primary school has been rated as outstanding for its work and Christian values.

Staff and students at Easington Church of England Primary School are celebrating being heaped with praise following a SIAMS inspection.

I am incredibly proud of and overwhelmed by the outcome of this inspection Andrea Swift

A report from the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools, rated the Hall Walk school as outstanding and the Christian ethos is at the heart of the school.

They said that through its distinctive Christian character the school is outstanding at meeting the needs of all learners and the impact of collective worship on the school community is also outstanding.

They added that the effectiveness of the leadership and management of the school as a church school is also outstanding.

Inspectors praised the excellent behaviour of the children and said they are a credit to their families.

Andrea Swift, headteacher at Easington CE Primary, said: “The report reflects the huge amount of work that has taken place in the last five years to move the school forwards.

“The improvements that have taken place have only happened because of the support of parents, the support and drive of our governing body, the hard work of the children and the dedication and expertise of the staff.

“I am incredibly proud of and overwhelmed by the outcome of this inspection.

“This report confirms and celebrates the fabulous work that is going on in our school every day.”

Mrs Swift said she would like to thank staff, governors, parents, family members and the amazing children for their continued support.

She said: “You help make Easington CofE the unique and special place it undoubtedly is. Together, with God’s help, we can ensure that we build upon this wonderful success.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Easington lives out its vision to ensure that each member of the school community can experience life in all its fullness within a welcoming and nurturing Christian family.

“The school’s distinctive Christian values of trust, thankfulness, hope, friendship and forgiveness are the very heartbeat of this vibrant and inclusive community.

“The dedication and commitment of the headteacher and all her staff in serving each individual child and their families supports the academic and spiritual development of all learners, irrespective of their background.

“Pupils learn about diverse cultures and communities through both RE and the variety of cultural experiences that are provided across the curriculum. Their global awareness is enriched through charity fundraising, the motivation for which pupils attribute to the school’s Christian values.”