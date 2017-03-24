Outstanding nursery is hit for six after latest Ofsted report

Youngsters and staff are celebrating an amazing run of success.

Rosemary Lane Nursery School in Easington has scooped its sixth consecutive outstanding grading from Ofsted.

The education bosses heaped praise on the nursery in their report.

Jill Jones, headteacher at Rosemary Lane, said: “This is wonderful confirmation of the continuing success of the nursery school.

“We are so proud of our achievement as we are very passionate about providing the best experience for all our children and parents, every day.

“The nursery is a huge team with staff, governors, parents and volunteers all working together tirelessly for the good of the children in our community.

“The dedication and effort of everyone involved in the nursery creates the wonderful climate that fosters every child right from their first days as a two-year-old.”

In their letter to Ms Jones, the inspectors said: “Leaders and managers have effectively maintained the outstanding progress demonstrated in the last inspection.

“Your passion and drive mean the school has not stood still during a period of transition.

“All the members of the school community feel extremely well-respected and that their views are heard. This is shown in the exemplary attitudes to learning and behaviour of the children and the high quality of teaching and commitment of the staff.

“You and your staff make sure that no opportunity for learning is lost. When a child brings in a carrot, staff instantly seize the opportunity to follow the children’s interest, exploring what plants need to grow.”

The inspectors said the staff are extremely skilful in developing children’s critical thinking by using challenging questioning at the right moment, knowing when to intervene and when to step back.

They said: “Children know the routines to follow and are always ready and prepared for their learning. They really enjoy coming to school. Children are confident because of their close and secure relationships with adults in the nursery.”

The report added children who have special educational needs make the same excellent rate of progress as their peers.

It added: “They all achieve their individual targets while working alongside their friends. The nursery ensures that these children continue to make excellent progress, with individual programmes, even while awaiting additional support from other agencies.”