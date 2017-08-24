Organisers call on more people to enter Houghton Feast Parade

Community leaders are calling on more people to get involved in this year’s Houghton Feast Parade event.

Houghton and District 41 Club is once again voluntarily organising the fun, which will take place on Saturday, October 7.

A steam engine as part of Houghton Feast Parade om 2015.

This year’s special theme is ‘50 Years of the Feast’ marking 50 years since the annual festival was revived in its current form.

As well as floats entered by community groups, a number of classic cars and vehicles also journey through the town towards Kepier Academy, in Dairy Lane.

Those taking part can wear fancy dress, enter on a float or play a musical instrument.

John Price, parade organiser, said: “Each year spectators enjoy this unique event, provided by the community for the enjoyment of the community.

“We know you will enjoy being involved with this year’s special theme, guaranteeing a superb time, with lots of costume and fun options, including professional street performers and parade participants.

“If required there is also an opportunity to promote your business on the day, to the many spectators viewing the procession.”

Mr Price added: “We hope you will take part in the event as your support and involvement will be really appreciated by many and with support from Sunderland City Council there will be a small amount of funding, which may help you become involved.”

The origins of Houghton Feast date back to the 12th century and Michaelmas, the dedication service of the parish church of St Michael and All Angels.

The 10-day festival typically features a host of attractions including a fairground, church events, carnival parade, a tattoo with pipes and drums, shows, community events, exhibitions, talks and tours, and fireworks.

There is also the famous Ox Roast, which is held at Rectory Field in the town.

For more details on entering the annual carnival parade and procession, call Mr Price on 0191 553 6600 or 0191 584 6726 or email him at john.price@hettontowncouncil.gov.uk.