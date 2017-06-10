Try a workout with extra resistance to challenge your muscles

I thought I'd mix things up a little bit this week and introduce some equipment to the workouts.

You will need a medicine ball, though a football or basketball will work too if you don’t have a medicine ball.

Using the weight adds a little bit of extra resistance to challenge your muscles, and it will help build up your core strength.

The aim is to perform 20 repetitions of the five exercises without rest.

20 SQUAT SWINGS

20 PRESS UPS

20 V-SITS

20 LUNGE SWINGS

20 BURPEES

Once you've complete the five exercises, take a break for one to two minutes and then do another two rounds.

YOUR TRAINER: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com