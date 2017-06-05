Trust Trump on climate change? We wouldn’t trust him to put up a parasol

Who knows, our children may look back on President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement as the day the scales fell from the eyes of the world.

Here was a leader who could see through the scaremongering of the environmentalists and plough through the climate change ‘hoax’, as he regularly calls it, to deliver a beautiful future for generations to come.

Who knows, maybe it isn’t, as it appears today, a catastrophic self-serving abdication of responsibility by the most powerful nation in the world.

We won’t know for some time. Ironically, thanks to the work that has been done already, US carbon emissions will continue to fall, at least in the short term. What happens after the US pulls its funding from the Paris agreement and instead fuels jobs and industry at home and to hell with the environment, well, that’s what our children and their children will feel.

When President Trump said he must consider Pittsburg, Pennsylvania ahead of Paris, France, he was also considering US interests ahead of Pennywell and Penshaw.

What disturbs is the blinkered approach being adopted by many leaders and would-be politicians.

What they don’t like, they dismiss as fake news; When the truth doesn’t fit they offer ‘alternative facts’, or, as they are more commonly known to you and I, lies. And as for experts, well, who needs them? Who can forget Michael Gove’s lament that “the people of this country have had enough of experts”. We haven’t

What we have had enough of is headstrong blinkered froth-spouters. What the people of this country desperately need are intelligent, trustworthy experts in their field. On climate change, Donald Trump is not that expert.

Trust Trump on the environment? We wouldn’t trust him to put up a parasol in a beer garden.