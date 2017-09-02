Six ways to get back into workout routine after summer holiday

With the long school summer holidays coming to an end, parents can finally get back into a normal routine and get back to working out again.

Lots of people find it difficult to maintain any kind of structure during the summer break while providing a part-time taxi service for their kids, holidays abroad, and just having guests around the house can prove distracting and your commitment to fitness can go astray.

Here are my six top tips on how to put the summer lull behind you and get back to eating and living healthily.

It can be hard to get back into the flow of your workout routine, once you stop for a few weeks your body takes a break and when you try to get back into the swing of things it’s not used to the rigorous exercise, so it’s important that you realise your body isn’t going to be at the same level of fitness it was before the time off.

Don’t get frustrated with yourself when you can only run for five minutes before you’re breathless.

Stick at it and within a couple of weeks you should be back to your previous fitness levels.

There are ways to make the transition easier for anyone who’s had a break from regular exercise and want’s to start a workout programme again.

1. Don’t Quit!

You’ve just had break from exercise and it can feel like starting out fresh all over again with sore muscles and tired minds holding you back.

For most people this is the time when they decide to quit. DON’T!

Push through the barrier, the first weeks are always the hardest, but when you see the progress you’ll make month after month, it’ll make it worth the effort in the end.

2. Get A Workout Buddy

Training with someone else helps keep you accountable meaning your less likely to skip a session or a rep while you’re working out.

It can help you to push yourself further and work out longer if you have someone else with you.

3. Eat Right

Nutrition and exercise go hand in hand but during the summer break it can be easy to fall off the wagon.

Whether you’ve been abroad and eaten out every day or visited the ice cream van back home you just have to draw a line in the sand and get back to eating clean healthy food again, no matter how hard you try you can’t out run a bad diet.

4. Hydrate

The school break may be over but the summer heat will still be around for a few weeks yet so it’s imperative to stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout.

Drink a pint of iced water about an hour before you start and keep a bottle with you during your workout and drink about half a pint after you’ve finished.

5. Have Fun

If you want go get in shape by using a running programme but you hate running with a passion then why do it?

The fitness industry is so varied there are 100’s of ways you can get in shape.

The key to success is enjoying it and looking forward to your workout not dreading it.

For a fun workout in a friendly atmosphere why not come and try my boot camp at Seaham Marina?

For more details go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com

6. Personal Training

If you need that extra bit of motivation, then personal training might be your best option.

While you might be able to blend in at the back of a group fitness class, there’s no hiding in a personal training session.

Spending one-to-one time with a personal trainer will help you get the most out of your workouts.

If you choose the right trainer you’ll be able get personalised help with your nutrition plans so you can get back into the swing of healthy eating.

I currently have spaces available for personal training. Get in touch for more details by calling 07875 548880.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com.