Shaping Up: Try this 24-minute fat-burning workout

The aim of this workout is to work for 24 minutes without rest.

It is designed to target the legs, arms, chest and core, while keeping your heart rate elevated so you burn body fat.

If you don’t have access to a treadmill, you can do the running part by doing shuttle runs in the space you have available.

Complete four rounds of these exercises without resting between them.

30 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds HILL CLIMBS

30 seconds CRUNCHES

30 seconds V-SIT

3 minutes RUN

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com.