Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Week 6 Workout

The last workout of the Summer Body Challenge! Each week has been increasing in intensity, so this is a pretty tough one. But the time limits are short so the workout will fly over.
The theme for this workout is:
20 seconds RESISTANCE EXERCISE
10 seconds CARDIO EXERCISE
x8
(4 minute rounds)
Before you try the workout go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/summerbodychallenge to watch the full video demo.
Round 1:
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
60 seconds REST.
Round 2:
Change the exercises to...
20 seconds WALKOUTS
10 seconds rest STAR JUMPS
Round 3:
Change the exercises to...
20 seconds PRESS UPS
10 seconds rest CRUNCHES
Round 4:
Change the exercises to...
20 seconds BICYCLE ABS
10 seconds rest HILL CLIMBS
Round 5:
Change the exercises to...
20 seconds LUNGES
10 seconds rest BURPEES.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.