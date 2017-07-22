Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Week 6 Workout

The last workout of the Summer Body Challenge! Each week has been increasing in intensity, so this is a pretty tough one. But the time limits are short so the workout will fly over.

The theme for this workout is:

20 seconds RESISTANCE EXERCISE

10 seconds CARDIO EXERCISE

x8

(4 minute rounds)

Before you try the workout go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/summerbodychallenge to watch the full video demo.

Round 1:

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

10 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

60 seconds REST.

Round 2:

Change the exercises to...

20 seconds WALKOUTS

10 seconds rest STAR JUMPS

Round 3:

Change the exercises to...

20 seconds PRESS UPS

10 seconds rest CRUNCHES

Round 4:

Change the exercises to...

20 seconds BICYCLE ABS

10 seconds rest HILL CLIMBS

Round 5:

Change the exercises to...

20 seconds LUNGES

10 seconds rest BURPEES.