Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Week 5 Workout

The workouts are starting to really increase in intensity now.

The aim of this quadruple pyramid programme is to complete it without any rest. It’s very challenging!

But, if it’s too tough, it can be made easier by taking a 30-second break in between each time increase.

15 seconds rotating squat jacks.

15 seconds walkout press-ups.

15 seconds burpee star jumps.

15 seconds T-plank knee drives.

30 seconds rotating squat jacks.

30 seconds walkout press-ups.

30 seconds burpee star jumps.

30 seconds T-plank knee drives.

45 seconds rotating squat jacks.

45 seconds walkout press-ups.

45 seconds burpee star jumps.

45 seconds T-plank knee drives.

60 seconds rotating squat jacks.

60 seconds walkout press-ups.

60 seconds burpee star jumps.

60 seconds T-plank knee drives.

45 seconds rotating squat jacks.

45 seconds walkout press-ups.

45 seconds burpee star jumps.

45 seconds T-plank knee drives.

30 seconds rotating squat jacks.

30 seconds walkout press-ups.

30 seconds burpee star jumps.

30 seconds T-plank knee drives.

15 seconds rotating squat jacks.

15 seconds walkout press-ups.

15 seconds burpee star jumps.

15 seconds T-plank knee drives.

Workout complete!

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

