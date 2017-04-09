Shaping Up: Preparing for the Race For Life

Race for Life 2017 begins across the country next month with a series of events ranging from 5K-10K runs to long distance hikes and an annual marathon to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The Sunderland Race For Life takes place on 4th June at Herrington Country Park.

While racers are encouraged to walk the distances if they aren’t capable of running I want participants to be as prepared as possible for the distances of the event.

5K can be a challenging distance if you are not ready for it, although this isn’t a competitive race and you can walk the course, people will want to get around and not injure themselves.

You should look to begin your training 6-8 weeks before the event starting off with light training around 2-3 times a week. I would recomend a mix of jogging and walking to ease yourself into it.

Another thing you need to remember is to get the little things right, drink plenty of fluids while training especially as the weather begins to warm up during the spring.

You should be aiming for at least two litres of water per day, and up to three litres on the days that you are training. Make sure that you have practical running shoes and a comfortable sports bra too.

As your training progresses, up the distances and intensity and track your progress, it can also be a benefit to work on your core muscles and build strength and build stamina.

Working out in a group or with friends can help motivate you and keep you accountable and on track with your training goals.

Whatever your goals are keep working hard and keep trying. When you start to see the progress you make it is so satisfying and enjoyable.

If you’re starting from scratch but you’d like to jog the 5K race, then here’s a training plan to build you up to the distance.

If you want to find a Race for Life 2017 event near you then visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event