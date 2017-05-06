Shaping Up: Can you manage this 10-minute workout?

Can you complete this 10-minute workout?

The aim of the routine is to work for 10 minutes without rest - but you can take one if you need it.

If you do need a rest, make a note of how long you have been working, then next time you try it, make sure you beat your time.

Complete the 3 exercises continuously without rest.

10 SQUATS

10 PRESS-UPS

10 LEG RAISES

If you complete the workout and still have energy left, have a rest for 1 minute and complete another round of 10 minutes' work.

YOUR TRAINER

Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

