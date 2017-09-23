Recipe of the week: Raspberry acai smoothie bowl

This is my favourite breakfast at the minute.

It tastes really good, and it make you feel really healthy knowing you’re getting all of those vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in every morning!

Serves 1:

For the smoothie:

200ml Almond Milk

200g Frozen Raspberries

40g Wholegrain Rolled Oats

1 tbsp Acai Powder

1tsp Honey

For the topping:

10-12 Fresh Blueberries

1 tbsp Dark Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Put all the smoothie ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth. Put into a bowl and serve with the toppings placed on top.