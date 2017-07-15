Recipe of the week: Peanut butter and apple sandwich

This is a great little snack to have on the go. It takes seconds to prepare and tastes great.

This is a great little snack to have on the go. It takes seconds to prepare and tastes great.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 apple, any variety

1 tablespoon organic peanut, cashew or almond butter

Method:

Take the core out of the apple and cut into four slices. Spread the nut butter lightly on one side of a slice.

Spread another slice of apple with nut butter and the two slices together to make a sandwich.

Repeat with the remaining slices and serve.

Apple sandwiches will keep, wrapped and refrigerated, for one to two days.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com.