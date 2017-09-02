Recipe of the week: No-bake peanut butter coconut oatmeal cookies

This week we have a one-bowl recipe for super-easy-to-make peanut butter cookies packed with coconut and oats.
It is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, whole grain, refined sugar-free.
INGREDIENTS
* 1 cup natural, unsalted peanut butter
* ½ cup pure maple syrup
* 1 cup gluten free rolled oats
* 1 cup unsweetened coconut, shreds or flakes
INSTRUCTIONS
* Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.
* In a medium microwave-safe bowl (large enough to add oats and coconut later), add peanut butter and maple syrup. Whisk together until well mixed.
* Heat in 20-second increments in the microwave until warm and fragrant, and the mixture begins to dry out (about four to seven rounds). Whisk in between heating increments.
* Add oats and coconut to the peanut butter mixture. Stir and fold until thoroughly combined and thickened.
* Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop and drop balls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheet, evenly spaced apart. Using a fork, flatten cookies to desired thickness.
* Chill in the freezer for 15 to 25 minutes, until firm. Enjoy!
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.