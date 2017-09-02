Recipe of the week: No-bake peanut butter coconut oatmeal cookies

This week we have a one-bowl recipe for super-easy-to-make peanut butter cookies packed with coconut and oats.

It is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, whole grain, refined sugar-free.

INGREDIENTS

* 1 cup natural, unsalted peanut butter

* ½ cup pure maple syrup

* 1 cup gluten free rolled oats

* 1 cup unsweetened coconut, shreds or flakes

INSTRUCTIONS

* Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. Set aside.

* In a medium microwave-safe bowl (large enough to add oats and coconut later), add peanut butter and maple syrup. Whisk together until well mixed.

* Heat in 20-second increments in the microwave until warm and fragrant, and the mixture begins to dry out (about four to seven rounds). Whisk in between heating increments.

* Add oats and coconut to the peanut butter mixture. Stir and fold until thoroughly combined and thickened.

* Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop and drop balls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheet, evenly spaced apart. Using a fork, flatten cookies to desired thickness.

* Chill in the freezer for 15 to 25 minutes, until firm. Enjoy!