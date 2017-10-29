Recipe of the week: Apple, peanut butter and cinnamon overnight oats

This is my breakfast of choice at the moment.

Make them the night before to save time on a morning.

Also, these flavours go together very well at this time of year.

These amounts will serve two.

Ingredients

200ml Almond Milk

80g Wholegrain Rolled Oats

1 Red Apple, grated

1tbsp Maple Syrup

1tbsp Peanut Butter

1tsp Cinnamon

Method

Put all ingredients into a bowl and mix together.

Transfer to two airtight containers and keep in the fridge overnight.

When ready to eat, serve with fresh berries.

Your trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com