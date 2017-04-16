Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Who to follow for a fitness fix

Now that the Easter bunny has been, and we’ve all consumed way too much chocolate (although I like to tell myself that calories consumed at Easter don’t count), it’s time to burn off all of those Easter eggs and get active again!

Fitness is bigger than it’s ever been, with more people taking an interest in what they should be doing when it comes to exercise and diet, although whether they actually do it or not is of course another story.

But nevertheless, fitness is at our finger tips (as is the left over Easter chocolate). It’s on every social platform and you are never more than a simple search on Youtube away from a workout video, but the big question is…how do you know that the advice you receive online is sound, and most importantly appropriate for you?

There are a lot of cowboys online, who have outstanding bodies but have never stepped foot into personal trainer school, let alone hold any qualifications.

So first up, whoever you take advice from should be fully qualified, with at least a current and valid level 2 fitness qualification.

Just because someone has an amazing body doesn’t mean they know their stuff when it comes to advising you, the YouTube viewer or Facebook scroller for example. So tread carefully and don’t always judge a book by it’s cover.

Personal recommendations from friends, family and colleagues are always great, but if you want to be super certain that the fitness people you follow on social media are legit, then have a fitness professional check them out.

If you know a qualified personal trainer for example, then ask their professional opinion on who’s really got their finger on the fitness pulse.

So with that in mind, here are my recommendations for who to follow for ultimate fitness inspiration, to help you banish the post-Easter bulge.

Ben Coomber. Known as the UK’s leading nutritionist, Ben’s podcast show is super popular and is packed with awesome guests and cutting edge diet advice.

Ben never minces his words and can always be relied on to tell it exactly how it is when it comes to diet. He is very down to earth and you can find his podcast on iTunes.

GymCube. This online platform offers stacks of workouts and recipe videos and head trainer, Kevin streams live workouts from the Facebook page so that you can join in and interact in real time.

There really is something for everyone here, whether you’re a newbie or someone who is already exercising and is looking for exercise inspiration.

The National Fitness Network. This busy Facebook page brings the latest industry news, workout ideas and reviews to it’s followers, who are made up of fitness enthusiasts and professionals.

It also showcases the best deals and discounts on things that fitness lovers couldn’t live without, from active wear and supplements to equipment and healthy food.

If you’re looking for great health and fitness accounts to follow and help you get back into the healthy swing after an over-indulgent Easter, then grab your phone and check some of them out.