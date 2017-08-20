Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Water is key to feeling healthy

The summer holidays are flying by and before we know it, it will be time for the kids to don their new, over-sized school blazers and crisp, white shirts and get back to school.

With that comes an influx of grown-ups who are ready to get back into their old routine, and for many back to their pre-holiday, healthy habits.

For me the best place to start is with water, and increasing your H20 intake. So if you want to feel less sluggish, give your skin its glow back and generally feel tip-top, then here are my top tips to increasing your water intake.

1. Aim to drink at least 2 litres of water per day. If drinking this much water seems like a lot, start with 500ml and work your way up, or spice it up a little by adding lemon, lime or strawberries.

2. If you add milk or sugar to your hot drinks such as tea and coffee, then try taking these out or try herbal teas. Herbal teas have different benefits depending on which you choose. For example, green tea is great for boosting your metabolism.

3. Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you can in fact be thirsty. So next time your tummy rumbles, try a glass of water first to be sure whether your body is shouting out for water or food.

4. Put you first when it comes to all the above. I always tell my clients this. If you’re happy and taking steps to feel good, then it has a positive effect on those around you. It is really important to look after yourself, and if you do you will be happy and in turn pass it on to those around you, whether that be your family, friends or colleagues.

So go and grab your water bottle, fill it up, get hydrated and feel good about taking steps to better health.