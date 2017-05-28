Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Terror is real so close to home

It’s been a very bad week, and there really aren’t enough words in the English language to describe the sadness caused by the events in Manchester.

The world we live in and are bringing our children up in is a very different one from back when I was a little girl.

It’s beyond scary to think that there are people in this world who want to harm children and young people.

We’ve all watched acts of terror happen across the world and as a result have felt emotions of extreme sadness, anger and despair. We’ve watched, from a distance, some of the worst things that could ever happen to innocent human beings. But now these horrific attacks aren’t so far away. Now they are a two hour car journey away and somehow feel so much more real.

It makes me wonder how this will effect our actions and behaviour going forward. Will we make different choices about the places we visit or how we choose to spend our time as a result?

I hate it say it, because for me I don’t want it to sound like we’ve let them (the terrorists) win, but I’m certainly thinking twice about things I wouldn’t have even considered before. I’ve thought about how I’ll travel, where I want to go with my family, and where I wouldn’t.

Then there is the issue of explaining the news headlines and our subsequent changes in behaviour to our children.

On one had we want them to be outgoing, we want them to get out there, have great experiences and see the world. Then on the other hand we need them to know that the world is now a scary place and we want to keep them at home and keep them safe.

As a parent I’ve always felt that my job is to protect my little girl from the monsters and the baddies of the world. But now it’s so difficult, because these baddies walk amongst us and they know no boundaries.

I hate what these monsters have done to our world and how they are poisoning the world our kids will grow up in. I’ve got my own views, as everyone else has, on what I would do if I was Teresa May, but I’d need more than my usual 500 word column to document that.

For now, I wish to send my deepest sympathy to all of those effected by the Manchester bombing.

Here’s to making our world a safer place and once again being able to protect our kids from the monsters and the baddies.