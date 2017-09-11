Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Take every opportunity you can

I’m just back from an incredible two week holiday. It is literally 10 years since I went on holiday for two weeks, as I’ve always felt like I couldn’t take too much time out from my business.

What I should have realised is, that a longer break means I’ve come back fully re-charged and feeling more motivated and driven than ever, and as a result I’ve been on fire since I’ve come back.

One thing I was gutted I missed while I was away (but have now watched on catch up) was two of my pals appearing on Dragon’s Den. Liam and Craig run Natural Nutrients, a natural and ethical supplement company (their protein shakes are amazing!), which is based in Chester-le-Street, and I was over the moon to see their faces on the telly.

Like everyone who enters the Den, they received a grilling, but in the end they totally slayed the Dragon’s and where offered the investment.

Having been on another well known BBC business show myself, I know how gruelling it can be to be put under so much pressure on national television, so I have to take my hat off to them both for doing such an awesome job and really doing the north east proud.

It just goes to show that when you put yourself out there and take a leap outside of your comfort zone, great things can happen. This experience will no doubt change their business, their lives and that of their families too and I couldn’t be happier for them.

Watching the show really made me think…if only more people would do the same (no I don’t mean everyone should go on Dragon’s Den). Imagine if more people took a risk or a chance and got outside of their comfort zone. Imagine if more people encouraged each other to just give something new a go.

It doesn’t have to be something huge like going on television.

It could simply be applying for a new job, trying a new activity or starting a small side business.

While all of these things might feel scary, if you just feel the fear and do it anyway, you never know where it might lead you.

Life is way too short not to get out there and grab opportunities by the horns, or even just create new opportunities, so let’s use Liam and Craig as a shining example of this and use the last quarter of the year to push on be the best we can all be.

Speaking of pushing on, I’d also like to say a big well done to all of those who took part in the Great North Run yesterday.

It never gets any easier, especially the John Reed Road section, but I still love it and yesterday was ace.