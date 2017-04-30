Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Ready to run Sunderland 10k

This past week I’ve been on my travels again and was super lucky to jet over to Jersey to work with an amazing brand.

Fortunately for me it wasn’t all work, and I got to have some fun too.

Jersey is such a beautiful place and it’s hard to believe that it’s only an hour away on a plane.

It feels like you’re millions of miles away on some kind of tropical island.

Everyone in Jersey seems super chilled, as opposed to us in England. There doesn’t appear to be any crazy dashing around at all.

It’s fair to say I love it there, so if you’re looking for a short break away with gorgeous beaches, beautiful views and plenty of things to do, then give it a whirl.

Oh and it’s super cheap to get there, with EasyJet flying direct from Newcastle.

It’s an awesome holiday destination, but if you’d like to live there on the other hand, you may want to start putting the lottery on every week, as the property prices are insane.

I couldn’t help but be a bit of a nosey parker and check out some of houses that are on the market.

I should have made sure I was sitting down before I began scrolling through the estate agent sites.

For a one bedroom flat you can be looking at around £350,000 to £500,000, and for an average four-bedroom family home, you won’t get much change out of a million quid, if any at all!

As I didn’t have time to rob a bank this week to purchase a home in Jersey, it’s back to my much loved sunny Sunderland, and what a good time to be back, as it’s T-minus six days until the Sunderland 10k.

I’ve been training hard lately and I’m feeling right on top of my game, and I’m going all out for a PB, so if you see me on the course please shout at me and tell me to run faster!

This event just keeps growing and growing, and the buzz on the day is immense, so even if you’re not running, be sure to head down to Keel Square and the surrounding route to cheer on all of the runners ... and of course you don’t want to miss the performances in Keel Square too!

You can also see one of my favourite local celebs, Colin, aka Big Pink Dress, setting off all of the runners as the official starter.

Colin is currently recovering from an operation on his foot, and fingers crossed it won’t be long before he is back on his feet, donning his trainers and big pink dress, and most importantly back to his awesome fundraising.

Colin is such a brilliant guy and has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities such as Breast Cancer Now, so if you are running the 10k or half marathon, make sure you give him a huge high five as you cross the start line.