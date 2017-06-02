Katie Bulmer-Cooke: New game is really hot stuff

Anyone who knows me, even just a little bit, knows that there are two things a love massively. The first is the Internet, and all of the super funny posts that go viral, and the second is a right good giggle (I’m not the best at acting my age).

I also think that everyone has the tendency to get a bit too stressed over general day to day stuff, and that we should all make time for fun and not taking everything so seriously.

So, with this in mind, I was howling when a certain post appeared in my Facebook news feed this week.

It was on the ever-hilarious UniLad page, and it’s basically a video montage of two people, a lad and a girl, playing a game they’ve invented (at least I’m assuming they came up with it), called The Floor Is Lava.

Essentially it’s a very simple concept.

Just picture the scene. You’re off out and about in Sunderland with your friend, just casually minding your own business and having a completely normal day. Then from no where, without any prior warning, your friend turns to you and says your name, followed by the sentence ‘the floor is lava.’ This signals you to pretend that the floor is no longer the floor, it is now made of red hot, burning lava and you have 5 seconds to get off the floor. So you may have to get on a chair or stand up on a wall or even get someone else to give you a piggy back. However you do it (respectfully of course), you have to get off the floor.

Now, I’m sure some of you may be reading this thinking, ‘oh goodness I’d never do that!’ I can assure it I felt the same when I first started playing it, but it is so much fun and now I love it…and I’m recruiting my friends and family on a daily basis to get involved. Let’s see if we can get Sunderland playing it together!

You can play it anywhere and it’s also a great family game that gets the kids active (you’ve often got to do some running to escape the imaginary lava). So many of us spend so much time sat down on our bums, being inactive (as well as being a little too serious from time to time too), so let’s get up, get active and have a laugh. Give it a go, get some pics, post them on social media and tag me too!

Speaking of being active, I also want to give a big shout out to everyone who took part in the Race For Life on Sunday. I co-hosted the stage and warmed up everyone for the 10k and 5k. This is my favourite event to warm up. The atmosphere is unrivalled and of course it’s all for a great cause. Thank you to everyone for your awesome energy and hard work, you were all simply brilliant and it was a total pleasure to be part of the event again for 8th year!