KATIE BULMER-COOKE: Give up cigs for health’s sake

If you read my column regularly you’ll probably have got the vibe that I’m a pretty positive person. I like to find the silver lining in the darkest cloud and always try to see the best in everyone, even my delightful trolls on the Sunderland Echo website.

However this week I’ve found it especially hard to keep a smile on my face after having some of my left over stock from my pop up shop pinched from the garage where I was storing it.

If there is one thing I can’t bear in life, it’s dishonesty, and stealing certainly falls into that category.

What I hate most about it is that someone has taken things that I worked hard for. While I and many others get up early every morning and go to work, some other people get up and go out taking things that the others have worked hard for...and people who do this are simply rotten.

The loss of the stock really upset me at first as well as making me feel pretty mad, and of course wishing extreme blisters and chaffing on those who had taken the trainers and leggings. But as the days went on I tried to remind myself that it is just ‘stuff’. It can be replaced and I can continue to work hard on my business...the same however, most likely cannot be said about the person with no morals who took it. Here’s to happier vibes this week!

Last week wasn’t all bad, as it seems that, for once, 99.9% of people agreed with my opinions in my column...it’s a miracle.

It seems that most people are not agreeable with the idea of wearing pyjamas out in public...thank goodness for that!

I was worried we were headed towards a nightwear-related fashion nightmare, but I now have faith that the vast majority of the city want to get washed and dressed on a morning...again...thank goodness for that!

Pyjama-gate got me thinking about other things that wind me up, like smoking right outside of an entrance to a shop, bar, restaurant, or even the biggy...the hospital (this is literally the craziest thing)!

It is beyond unpleasant when you leave a smoke-free venue and on the way out of the door are given the parting gift of a huge, intense cloud of cigarette smoke.

Oh what a lovely way to end a nice evening out. ‘Why thank you kind smoker for creating such a wonderful cloud of harmful smoke for me and my family to walk through’...said no one ever! It’s smelly and also quite crazy that people still smoke given the words ‘Smoking Kills’ are printed on the box alongside a really quite graphic photograph of a smoking related disease.

It’s still January, which means there is still time to make a new year’s resolution, so if you’re still smoking, for the good of your health and those around you, give it up...it will do wonders for your bank balance too!