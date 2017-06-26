Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Finding the right fitness trainer for you in Sunderland

Fitness has become such a hot topic in our city in recent times, which I am over the moon about, but with so much choice on offer – which again is awesome – how do you know which is the right fitness solution for you?

And how do you go about finding the best fitness class instructor or personal trainer to lead you to your fitness goals, whatever they may be?

The fitness market in Sunderland is a busy one and when it comes to choosing your perfect personal training match or fabulous fitness instructor, it can be difficult to filter out the great from the good.

So to help you make the right choice, here is my essential guide to finding a true fitness leader.

1. Those leading the way in fitness should be fully immersed in Continuing Professional Development, regularly updating their training by taking part in online courses, attending workshops and furthering their fitness education.

Don’t be afraid to ask your would-be trainer/instructor which courses they have attended this year.

2. A truly great trainer/instructor will be very inquisitive when it comes to the topic of you.

They should be asking about your lifestyle and what your goals are rather than telling you about themselves and how they like to keep fit and what they eat.

They will understand that everyone is different and fitness is not a one-size fits all world.

Just because they love chicken and broccoli morning, noon and night, it doesn’t mean you have to. A great fitness leader will never be a dictator!

3. Your trainer should lead by example. Your coach should be leading a fitness-filled life and most certainly be leading by example.

Now I’m not suggesting that they must live and breath protein shakes and pilates, of course they are human too and will enjoy the odd pizza washed down with a gin and tonic, but on the whole they should be the epitome of health and fitness, and a positive role model for the industry … let’s say they should be aspirational.

4. Your new fitness friend should also have lead others, like you, to their goals, so again, don’t be afraid to ask about their success stories from previous clients.

They should be able to show you hard and fast evidence of the achievements that others like you have made.

This can come in many forms such as photographs, video testimonials and written accounts.

But for the ultimate seal of approval, have a chat with others who have enlisted the services of your trainer-to-be or been to an instructor’s class, to find out the nitty gritty details.

When you find the right leader in the world of fitness, together you can be unstoppable and certain of achieving your health and fitness goals, whatever they may be.

We have a lot of fitness talent in our city, so grab your trainers and let’s get fit with them!