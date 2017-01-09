KATIE BULMER-COOKE: Dodgeball is great fun to play

Everyone is right back in the swing of work and exercising again now that we are well into January. As much as I love the holidays, I’m a huge fan of structure and routine, so as you can imagine I’m enjoying being back to work.

My first day back to ‘work’ was last Monday, when I was kindly invited to join Totum Sport, a fab company I’ve been working with, in the Montgomery Suite at the match when Sunderland played Liverpool.

As part of what was an excellent day, I was given the opportunity to go onto the pitch just before kick off and have a photograph taken.

Having stood on the pitch in front of a massive crowd with an electric atmosphere, I have to say I don’t know how the players do it. I’d be past myself with nerves if I have to play (and of course perform well) in front of all of those people, all of whom have such high expectations.

That pitch is a scary place for sure. It was a really good game though, so hats off to the team...they certainly didn’t crack under the pressure.

As you may have read in some of my previous columns, I’m kind of fifty fifty when it comes to resolutions for the new year and I don’t always make them. But this year I’ve decided to try some new activities, rather than just sticking to my regular runs and gym sessions.

So, so far this year I’ve taken up cycling, which is by far the most therapeutic form of exercise I’ve ever done and totally gives you the feel good factor.

Last week I gave Dodgeball a go. I’ve played once or twice before, but this session I attended was with people who actually play regularly, know all the rules and have proper tactics.

I was a little nervous about going, but I need not have been. The other players were so welcoming and the coach, Angela, made it all super fun.

Our little team came second in the mini tournament at the end, and of course my competitive streak came out during the final match, resulting in me ripping my leggings and a little of the skin on my knee (but I won the ball, so naturally I felt it was worth it).

I’ll definitely be going back to play regularly. I had a great laugh, got a bit of a sweat on (I burned almost 400 calories-yes I’m that much of a loser!) and most of all I had fun.

I think team sports often get over looked once you leave school, unless you play football that is, and the longer you’re out of sport the harder it feels to get started again.

The great thing about Dodgeball is it’s non elitist and you don’t have to be super fit to play either (there are good chunks of standing still, which allow you to recover).

I can’t recommend it highly enough. It’s a great mix of people and an awesome atmosphere, so if you fancy giving it a whirl with me, it’s on Thursdays, 6.30-7.30pm at The Raich Carter and is run by Dodgeball Northeast.