KATIE BULMER-COOKE: Big changes ahead for 2017

So the big day has been and gone, and I hope everyone had a brilliant Christmas. Now it’s that dodgy time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, that mostly involves eating Ferrero Rocher in my pyjamas, not getting ready until dinner time, having long dog walks down the beach and doing twice the number of workouts I normally do to help limit the Ferrero Rocher related damage.

I really love this time of year, as it’s the perfect time to recharge your batteries...and boy do I need them recharging. Up to December 23 I worked 97 days with only three days off, and many of my working days start at 6am and end at 9pm, so it’s fair to say I’m shattered, as I’m sure many of us are at this time of year.

December 23 also saw the last day of the pop-up shop I’ve been running in The Bridges. It was a cracking eight weeks and I’d like to thank everyone at The Bridges for being so welcoming and to all of our lovely customers for spending with us and embracing a new concept.

I feel like I could write a book after these eight weeks, there have been so many funny moments (many of which couldn’t be re-told in print). I’ll definitely be ‘popping-up’ in a new location in the new year for sure.

The week running up to the new year is also a good time to reflect and look back at the last year and then think about how you want 2017 to pan out.

I’ve made some big decisions about my business and work/life balance for next year. I’ve spent 14 years working five nights a week, unsociable hours and traveling an awful lot. I’ve put a lot of work and thought into next year’s plans to ensure I’m not being a headless chicken for the next 12 months, so here’s hoping that it all pays off...big changes ahead and I love taking risks!

Speaking of looking back at the last year, tomorrow, on Made in Tyne and Wear you can catch me presenting the Chatty Lasses look back show.

I’ve been trawling through the archives to find the best and funniest bits from the last 12 months of the show and we’ve rolled them all into one cracking episode. It’s on Tuesday 27th at 7.30pm on Freeview channel 7, Sky 117 and Virgin 159...and it’s super funny. I’m also on the box tonight at 7.30pm, co-presenting the Fit In The Kitchen Christmas special, so if you’re looking for healthy ways to use up your left over turkey, check it out on Made in Tyne and Wear.

So with New Year’s Eve less than a week away, I’d like to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and peaceful 2017 and I’d like to thank my regular column readers for your lovely feedback. I even hope those who love trolling me on the Echo website have a happy new year (they can’t be all bad I’m sure!).