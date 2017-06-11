Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Be proud of race cash raised

It’s no secret that I’m into fitness in a big way. In fact I love it so much that I’ve made it my line of work since I was 16.

But it’s not just the physical aspect of fitness that I’m into…it’s every aspect of the fitness world, from nutrition and trainers to wearable tech and active wear.

In fact, over the years, active wear has become a major interest of mine, and it’s a rapidly growing sector.

I’ve been wearing my active wear, aka leggings and trainers, as an everyday outfit for a very long time now, and in recent years I’ve been ecstatic to see this become a rising and very popular trend.

It’s great to see so many other mams on the school run rocking up in their printed leggings and hoodies and people in the supermarket embracing their active wear while they do the big shop.

The main reason for this rising trend, in my opinion, is that active wear has simply got better in terms of quality, choice and design, making it a fashion trend that looks set to stay.

As I’m such a big fan of gym kit, I’ve always dreamt about having my own range. It’s something I’ve always wanted to get involved in and launch, even back when I was first starting out in fitness 15 years ago. So, I was thrilled when a designer and manufacturer approached me to do a collaborative collection for them, and after months of ideas and meetings I’m so pleased that the range officially launches next week.

Naturally I’m super excited about it, but there are several factors that make this project really special.

Firstly, AIMathleisure, the brand I’m collaborating with, are based in our region, secondly the range is hand made in Great Britain and last but by no means least, the official launch will be held in Sunderland, at the Echo’s very own ‘Sunderland Gym of the Year 2017’ Club Zest on Sea Road, Fulwell.

I’m so happy to be sharing this with all my fitness friends in Sunderland before it goes out to the rest of the world.

The launch event will be on held on Wednesday, June 21 from 6pm at Club Zest and includes a class with me, awesome goody bags and of course a chance to feel and see the range before anyone else.

It’s also an awesome opportunity to take a look around Club Zest and all of the brilliant things that go on at their vibrant and friendly gym.

While we are the subject of active wear and fitness, after last week’s Race For Life Sunderland, it was revealed that a whooping £85,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK, so I simply couldn’t write my column this week without saying a massive well done to every single person who took part in the event, whether it was an a participant, a volunteer or as someone who kindly donated or sponsored a friend or family member.

Raising that amount of money for such a brilliant cause is certainly something to be very proud of. High five Sunderland!