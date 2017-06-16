Are you up to our six-week Shaping Up summer body challenge?

The summer holiday countdown has started and schools break up in just under six weeks. Are you feeling body confident?

I have designed a six-week Summer Body Challenge to whip you into shape just in time for your holiday.

It’s all about getting you looking and feeling your best, without having to go on a crash diet or beast yourself in the gym every single day.

The only thing is, you must start now. If you leave it any longer, you won’t have enough time to see and feel good progress.

So, what is the ‘Summer Body Challenge’?

It’s a fitness and nutrition programme that I have designed to help you lose weight, tone up and get leaner within six weeks.

What does it include?

For the next six weeks I’ll be providing you with:

* A workout to complete three times a week, in your own time.

* A new seven-day meal plan each week, with a shopping list and recipes for every meal.

* Some small tasks to help you stay on track.

Who is the challenge for?

It’s for anyone who wants to look and feel better over the summer.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re new to fitness or you’ve been working out for years. I’ll be giving you lots of variations so you can control the intensity of each workout.

When does it start?

It starts this week, with this workout. Stay with us for the next five weeks, and let me know the results!

Summer Body Challenge Week 1

Here are your first tasks to complete over the next couple of days:

1. Have a clear out

Your first task is to get rid of all of the foods in your fridge, freezer and cupboards that are making you gain weight and preventing you from losing body fat.

This includes all processed ready meals, refined sugars, fizzy drinks, snacks and booze.

Why? Over the next few days you are bound to experience a few cravings while your body adjusts.

If your cupboards are full of junk you're more likely to give in to those temptations. So, the best thing to do is remove the temptations before the cravings happen.

By removing the junk, it will make it easier to stay on track and it will give your body the chance to start burning some stored fat.

2. Download your shopping list

Once you have cleared your kitchen of the unhealthy foods and drinks, go to the East Coast Fitness website to download your first week's meal plan, shopping lists and recipes.

3. Stock up on healthy foods

Go get your shopping in and re-fill your cupboards with healthy ingredients.

4. Workout

Complete the Summer Body Week 1 workout at least three times before next Wednesday.

