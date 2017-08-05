Only five in 100 scams are reported: Fraud victims urged to speak out as figures are ‘tip of iceberg’

Fraud victims in Sunderland have been urged not to suffer in silence after it was revealed just 5% of scams are reported.

Figures released by the Local Government Association (LGA) have shown that scams are the most common type of crime in the country, accounting for 3.6million crimes in England and Wales last year.

We advise members of the public to never disclose security details, such as your PIN or full banking password to anyone Northumbria Police spokesman

However, there are fears that number could be just the tip of the iceberg, with the LGA saying just one in 20 scams are reported to the authorities.

Councils across the country are cracking down on criminals running scams ranging from fake online dating and disability parking badge sites, to bogus diamond investment schemes and weight-loss devices.

Northumbria Police are also urging members of the public to be vigilant, and report any concerns to them or Action Fraud so they can tackle the issue.

A spokesman for the force said: “We advise members of the public to never disclose security details, such as your PIN or full banking password to anyone.

“Never assume an email or phone call is authentic and we advise you ask for information and hang up if you feel uncomfortable or anxious.

“The public should always be strict when talking to people online or at their door, you will never be pressured by a genuine organisation so ask questions if you are concerned.

“Always ask for proof of identification and if you ever feel uncomfortable close your door, log off or hang up.

“If anyone has any concerns please contact Northumbria Police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

“More information about fraud, scams and crime prevention can be found here on Northumbria Police’s website under ‘Advice and Information’ https://www.northumbria.police.uk/advinfo.”