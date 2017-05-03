One person taken to hospital after Sunderland crash

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Sunderland.

The incident happened at 12.37pm today when two cars crashed on Kayll Road.

The North East Ambulance Service was called to the scene and one person was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to Kayll Road in Sunderland at 12.37pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"We sent one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team and one double ambulance crew.

"One person was then taken to Sunderland Royal."

The crew left the scene at 1.23pm.

The extent of injuries is not known.