One person taken to hospital after Durham road accident

One person has been taken to hospital following a road accident in Durham.

A North East Ambulance Service response car attended the scene of the accident on A691 Framwellgate Peth at 8.15pm on Wednesday.

One person was then taken to the University Hospital of North Durham with minor injuries at 8.45pm.

A North East Ambulance Service Spokeswoman said: "One of our response cars came across the incident as it was passing and stopped to assist at 8.15pm.

"One person was then conveyed to University Hospital of North Durham with minor injuries at 8.45pm. "